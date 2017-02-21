Heating Up: Triangle basking in 2nd warmest February on record
This month is on track to claim the runner-up title as the second warmest February on record, based on daily temperature averages taken at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and archived recordings dating back to 1945. The National Weather Service in Raleigh predicts daytime temperatures will remain in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday, drop into the 50s on Sunday, rise into the 60s Monday and be back in the 70s by Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Wed
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Tue
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 17
|Youknow
|90
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Feb 16
|Adios
|4
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC