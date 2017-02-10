Harlowe store owner facing multiple drug charges Updated at

The owner of a Harlowe convenience store faces multiple drug charges after Carteret County authorities raided it on Friday afternoon. Tawfiq Shehadeah, 52, of 5504 Yates Garden Lane, Raleigh, was arrested Friday after the Carteret County Drug Task Force and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at the Asmar Convenience Store, formerly known as Nadine's Food Mart, at 4525 N.C. 101, according to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.

