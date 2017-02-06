Gov. Cooper appoints Deb Butler to Ha...

Gov. Cooper appoints Deb Butler to Hamiltona s NC House seat

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Butler is filling the seat Susi Hamilton vacated when she was appointed North Carolina's Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources. Butler was in Raleigh today to get familiar with the 'lay of the land' when she received word Gov. Cooper accepted her nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 21 min Resource Action 122
kathy curtin 18 hr JOSEPH CLEARY 1
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) Mon Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Jan 31 shorty 4
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC