Google Fiber finally starts taking orders in Raleigh, North Carolina
Google Fiber has begun taking customer orders for its 1 Gbps internet and video services in Raleigh, North Carolina, signaling that the service provider may be ready to move forward with its ambitious rollout plans for the state. Coming at a time when the service provider has been realigning its FTTH rollout strategy, Google Fiber has begun connecting some of its customers in Raleigh's North Hills/midtown area.
