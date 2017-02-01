Google Fiber expands to Raleigh, N.C., and six other metropolitan areas
Google's expansion of Fiber to Raleigh and elsewhere reflects the search giant's goal of offering gigabit service to millions across the country. Google hasn't given up on expanding its Fiber high-speed internet service, it seems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Wed
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|4
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Jan 25
|Blonde Coed
|21
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC