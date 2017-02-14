Equality NC Day of Advocacy to take place Feb. 22

Published: February 14, 2017 in HB2 , News Updated: February 14, 2017 at 3:15 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor RALEIGH, N.C. - This year's incarnation of the annual Day of Advocacy organized by Equality NC will enliven the North Carolina General Assembly this Feb. 22. The cause of the 2017 demonstration is the same as last year's ; activists both LGBTQ and ally will join together to demand the repeal of House Bill 2 . But this time, the organizations also plan to fight for state-wide non-discrimination protections that include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.