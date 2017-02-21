Durham architect Freelon to complete ...

Durham architect Freelon to complete Raleigh's Freedom Monument Park

13 hrs ago

Durham architect Phil Freelon today announced that his group will undertake completion of the stalled N.C. Freedom Monument Park in downtown Raleigh to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the state. Speaking at a luncheon in Raleigh, Freelon said that he expects the project to be completed in 18 to 24 months, depending on funding.

