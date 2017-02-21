Duke's DiLisio Wins Heel Pack Individual
Raleigh, N.C. The 2017 Heel Pack Individual finished on Sunday following the second round of play at NC State's Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Stephen DiLisio of Duke won the event with a score of 1-under par overall.
