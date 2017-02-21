Duke's DiLisio Wins Heel Pack Individual

Duke's DiLisio Wins Heel Pack Individual

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: University of North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C. The 2017 Heel Pack Individual finished on Sunday following the second round of play at NC State's Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Stephen DiLisio of Duke won the event with a score of 1-under par overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Sat No Final Four Sin... 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sat anodize 91
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Feb 16 Blonde Coed 22
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC