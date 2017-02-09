Despite Protests, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane Says the City Never...

Mayor Nancy McFarlane told a "boisterous" crowd at Tuesday's city council meeting that Raleigh doesn't plan to set up a police substation on the Shaw University campus, and their protests resulted from a misunderstanding between the university and the city. The announcement that the move would not take place came after a group of Shaw students opposed it during Tuesday's hearing, which at times more closely resembled performance art than typical community response.

