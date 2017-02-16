'Day Without Immigrants' protests hit Charlotte, Raleigh
Adam Bell, Katherine Peralta and Cristina Bolling The Charlotte Observer and Chris Cioffi The News & Observer Charlotte-area immigrants joined groups around the nation Thursday to bring attention to immigrant issues, demonstrate their importance to the country and protest Trump administration policies. In the Charlotte region, more than 250 Latino businesses were expected to be closed for "A Day Without Immigrants," reported the Spanish-language Que Pasa Mi Gente and Hola Noticias media outlets.
