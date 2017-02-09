Crime log
She was jailed on $15,000 bond pending a court hearing Feb. 20. a Possession of marijuana and defrauding an innkeeper were reported Feb. 8 on the 400 block of North Cooper Drive, Henderson. a Steven F. Seate, 52, of 2727 U.S. 158 South Bypass, Lot 6, Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 7 with felony burglary and felony larceny.
