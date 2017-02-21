Crime log, Feb. 23
He was jailed on $2,000 bond pending a court hearing March 10. a Nicole Wetzel, 31, of 7326 Summerland Drive, Raleigh, was cited Feb. 21 and charged with drug violations. She has a court hearing March 18. a Arthur F. Jackson Jr., 41, of 1010 S. Garnett St., Henderson, was charged via warrant Feb. 21 with aggravated assault and simple non-physical threat/intimidation.
