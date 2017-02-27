Corus360 Grows Its People as a Service Division in North Carolina
Corus360, a technology-led organization that strives to empower clients through people, technology, and resilience, continues to grow, adding a new branch of its People as a Service in Raleigh, North Carolina. The team consists of Meghan Fernandez and Hailey MacLaren, two stand-out professionals with a record of finding the right people for the right job.
