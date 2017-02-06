Commissioners to consider status change for tax collector
County commissioners will consider a resolution Monday asking its legislative delegation to support a local bill making the county tax collector position appointed as opposed to elected. The resolution asks that the action become effective upon approval by the N.C. General Assembly, which would terminate the duties of Haywood's current elected tax collector, Mike Matthews, a Republican who took office in December 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|21 min
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16)
|6 hr
|Maggie
|2
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC