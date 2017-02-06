Commissioners to consider status chan...

Commissioners to consider status change for tax collector

14 hrs ago

County commissioners will consider a resolution Monday asking its legislative delegation to support a local bill making the county tax collector position appointed as opposed to elected. The resolution asks that the action become effective upon approval by the N.C. General Assembly, which would terminate the duties of Haywood's current elected tax collector, Mike Matthews, a Republican who took office in December 2014.

Raleigh, NC

