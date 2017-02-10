City Council considers plans for housing development near Durham Station
Property adjacent to the Durham Station Transportation Center may be tricky to develop, but Durham City Council members are considering a pre-development agreement with a joint venture group take on the challenge. The 1.9-acre site is located at Jackson and Pettigrew streets, near the 400 block of Willard Street and 100-200 blocks of Jackson Street.
