City Council considers plans for housing development near Durham Station

Property adjacent to the Durham Station Transportation Center may be tricky to develop, but Durham City Council members are considering a pre-development agreement with a joint venture group take on the challenge. The 1.9-acre site is located at Jackson and Pettigrew streets, near the 400 block of Willard Street and 100-200 blocks of Jackson Street.

