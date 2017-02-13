Blue Cross CEO Brad Wilson retiring

Blue Cross CEO Brad Wilson retiring

2017-02-13

Brad Wilson, who steered the state's largest health insurer through the turbulence created by the Affordable Care Act, is retiring from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. The Durham-based insurer announced Monday that Wilson, who has been president and CEO since February 2010 - a month before the ACA was signed into law, is retiring later this year.

