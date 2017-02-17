Birdwatchers flock to parks for count

Jayden Zanetti, 9, clutched a copy of the Birds of the Carolinas field guide as he trekked around Yates Mill Pond with a group of bird enthusiasts. He referenced the book when he heard different calls to learn more about the species he spotted, and when the group saw a bufflehead dive under the water, Zanetti showed the other children a photo of the duck so they could see it up close.

