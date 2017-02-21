Bill overhauls school structure
Ask a relatively well-informed North Carolinian to identify who "runs" the state's public schools, and you're likely to hear a range of responses. And that's not just because of poor civics education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Wed
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Tue
|Fed up
|14
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 17
|Youknow
|90
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Feb 16
|Adios
|4
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC