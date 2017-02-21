Beach music draws campers from far an...

Beach music draws campers from far and wide

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Horry Independent

Beach music legends The Embers kicked off the 17th annual Beach and Boogie Weekend at Ocean Lakes Campground. The Raleigh-based band has been entertaining beach music lovers since 1958.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horry Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Sat No Final Four Sin... 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sat anodize 91
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Feb 16 Blonde Coed 22
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC