As concerns mount over LGBT rights, s...

As concerns mount over LGBT rights, study shows lack of protections

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

As concerns mount over LGBT rights, study shows lack of protections Twenty-three states, almost half the country, have laws that are hostile to transgender people. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k2HfdY Hunter Schafer of Raleigh, N.C., holds a sign in favor of repealing North Carolina HB2 law during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly on Dec. 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Jan 31 shorty 4
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
New Wake County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 4
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 25 Mrhyde 88
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,536,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC