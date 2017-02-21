Appointed tax collector could be six years away

A local bill addressing Haywood County's unique position in having the only elected tax collector in the state will be addressed by the N.C. General Assembly this session, but not in a way its county leaders requested. Instead of simply amending state law at the end of the current tax collector's term, Haywood voters will be deciding the matter in November 2018, ironically the same year in which current Tax Collector Mike Matthews' term expires.

