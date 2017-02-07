Affordable housing advocates make the...

Affordable housing advocates make their case for project near Durham Station

Members of Durham Congregations Associations and Neighborhoods called on city leaders Tuesday to move forward with a plan for affordable housing on city property next to the downtown bus hub. Since 2000, development representing more than $1.3 billion of public and private investment has been built or started in downtown Durham, said Herbert Davis, senior pastor at Nehemiah Christian Church downtown.

