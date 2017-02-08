A formal reception on Thursday honored Juanita M. Bryant of Boonville and Raleigh, for 65 years of volunteer and public service to North Carolina. Her greatest achievements include serving as the 1982-1984 General Federation of Woman's Club International president, executive director of the North Carolina Council for Women, development director of the YWCA of Wake County, and raising her family on her Boonville farm in Yadkin County.

