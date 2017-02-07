4 Voters sue, claiming NC ballot prot...

4 Voters sue, claiming NC ballot protests libeled them RALEIGH, N.C.

Four North Carolina voters sued a political activist for libel Wednesday, claiming he falsely accused them of voting illegally last November because they were felons or had voted in other states. The lawsuit filed in Greensboro by the liberal Southern Coalition for Social Justice contends William Clark Porter's false characterizations of improper voting led the four plaintiffs to face "ridicule, contempt or disgrace."

