4 Voters sue, claiming NC ballot protests libeled them RALEIGH, N.C....
Four North Carolina voters sued a political activist for libel Wednesday, claiming he falsely accused them of voting illegally last November because they were felons or had voted in other states. The lawsuit filed in Greensboro by the liberal Southern Coalition for Social Justice contends William Clark Porter's false characterizations of improper voting led the four plaintiffs to face "ridicule, contempt or disgrace."
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|23 hr
|ahumphries21
|10
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Tue
|Jdean
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Resource Action
|122
|kathy curtin
|Mon
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|1
|when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|Maggie
|2
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Mrhyde
|88
