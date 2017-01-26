Worker who thought he was immune to Cooper changeover fights being let go
A former spokesman in the McCrory administration is fighting his dismissal in a case that could redefine which employees can be laid off when a new governor takes office. David Prickett, who was communications director for the Office of State Human Resources until Jan. 19, claims he was fired by the Democratic administration of Gov. Roy Cooper because he is a Republican.
