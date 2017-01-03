With sub-freezing temps persisting, r...

With sub-freezing temps persisting, road conditions still hazardous

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 12,000 residents were affected by power outages in Durham, Franklin, Gaston and Wake counties. According to Duke Energy's online outage map, 16 outages affected 783 Durham County customers as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

