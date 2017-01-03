Winter storm will bring snow to South

Winter storm will bring snow to South

A winter storm is expected to sweep through the Southeastern US late Friday and early Saturday, bringing a potential mixture of snow, sleet and ice. Raleigh, North Carolina is likely to face the brunt of the storm, with 4 to 10 inches of snow predicted.

Winter Storm Warning for Wake County was issued at January 06 at 12:12PM EST

