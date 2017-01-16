Why Democrats dominate NC governor's ...

Why Democrats dominate NC governor's races

During the past 100 years, no state in the continental United States has elected more Democratic chief executives or fewer Republican governors than North Carolina. North Carolina has elected three GOP governors during the past century - Pat McCrory , Jim Martin and Jim Holshouser .

