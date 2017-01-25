Who is Geoff Mearns? A closer look
Who is Geoff Mearns? A closer look NKU sources help paint a picture of BSU's new president Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2jqIXbg Ball State University's new president Geoffrey Mearns, the 17th in the school's history, addresses a crowd gathered a public reveal Tuesday afternoon in Sursa Music Hall. Geoffrey Mearns was elected as the seventeenth president of Ball State during a board of trustees meeting at Sursa Hall Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|17 hr
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Tue
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Hillary
|121
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 23
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 23
|Tiffany
|2
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC