Wayne Community College arts, humanities programs gear up for spring
There is more to look forward to this spring than the thaw and warmer weather -- Wayne Community College Arts and Humanities program promises a lineup of heartwarming and innovative events. From discussions about the rise of ISIS to reflecting on World War II, organizers have enlisted knowledgeable speakers, several with Goldsboro ties, along with a trip to explore the Outer Banks.
