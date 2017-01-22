Wayne Community College arts, humanit...

Wayne Community College arts, humanities programs gear up for spring

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

There is more to look forward to this spring than the thaw and warmer weather -- Wayne Community College Arts and Humanities program promises a lineup of heartwarming and innovative events. From discussions about the rise of ISIS to reflecting on World War II, organizers have enlisted knowledgeable speakers, several with Goldsboro ties, along with a trip to explore the Outer Banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... 3 hr Big AIDS Dog 7
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 13 hr Monica 120
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary 22 hr fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? Sat Westover 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC