Video shows N.C. cop slamming high sc...

Video shows N.C. cop slamming high school student to ground

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

An eight-second clip shared online shows an officer at Rolesville High School, outside Raleigh, picking up the girl, throwing her down and carrying her off screen. It is not immediately clear what occurred before or after the undated video, where other teenagers are seen gathered around in a crowd and standing on chairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... 23 min Beauty QUEEN 10
News Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam... 6 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 1
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Mon blueplate 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 1 dtbrown56 85
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000... Dec 30 Sherman 1
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 28 Taylor 4
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC