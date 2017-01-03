UNC the latest to form angel investor fund

The push to create a network of "angel investor" funds for the Triangle's key universities has three of its four legs in place, UNC-Chapel Hill officials confirming on Tuesday they've launched one to match Duke University's. In Raleigh, N.C. State University also has an investor network ready, and officials believe Durham's N.C. Central University will eventually join the other three in launching one.

