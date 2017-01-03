UNC the latest to form angel investor...

UNC the latest to form angel investor fund

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The push to create a network of "angel investor" funds for the Triangle's key universities has three of its four legs in place, UNC-Chapel Hill officials confirming on Tuesday they've launched one to match Duke University's. In Raleigh, N.C. State University also has an investor network ready, and officials believe Durham's N.C. Central University will eventually join the other three in launching one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... 3 hr Beauty QUEEN 10
News Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam... 9 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 1
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Mon blueplate 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 1 dtbrown56 85
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000... Dec 30 Sherman 1
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 28 Taylor 4
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC