To address achievement gap, look at o...

To address achievement gap, look at opportunity

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Debates around closing the achievement gap have circled for many years, yet as a nation - and especially as a state - we continue to struggle with inequity in our schools. With this important topic begging for resolution, I must ask: "The Glossary of Education Reform" explains the difference between achievement and opportunity through the lens of outputs and inputs: achievement focuses on the outputs, or the inequitable distribution of educational benefit , whereas opportunity focuses on the inputs, or the inequitable distribution of resources or opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... 2 hr blueplate 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sun dtbrown56 85
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
News Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000... Dec 30 Sherman 1
Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega... Dec 28 Taylor 4
Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ? Dec 28 RNC needs show re... 2
27 good looking male seeking female Dec 28 Bad Guy 1
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,754

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC