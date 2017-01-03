Thousands stranded at airport: 'You feel so vulnerable'
"People were extremely emotional, crying, horrified," said Constance McIntyre, 53, who hid in a bathroom stall during the reports of a second shooting. "I didn't even know if it was a safe place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|cateau
|67
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|17 hr
|John
|4
|Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Newton
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 5
|Rhady
|3
|Twitter Video Shows North Carolina Officer Slam...
|Jan 4
|guest
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jan 4
|Pornflakes
|86
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|Jan 4
|Beauty QUEEN
|5
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC