The Week in Raleigh

While Washington spent the week preparing for Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration, Raleigh witnessed a steady stream of strategists, bureaucrats and seasoned politicos flowing through the governor's mansion as Roy Cooper nearly completed naming cabinet members for his new administration. To head the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which manages parks, historic sites and the State Archives, Cooper picked Rep. Susi Hamilton, D-New Hanover.

