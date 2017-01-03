The Latest: Cold weather to remain in...

The Latest: Cold weather to remain in NC into Tuesday RALEIGH, N.C....

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSOCTV

Winter weather advisories for North Carolina from the National Weather Service had expired by midday Monday. Forecasters say the extreme cold will remain Monday night into Tuesday, especially in 26 counties in the western part of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers 3 hr The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... 6 hr Deplorable Infidel 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Sat cateau 67
News Whistleblower sues N.C. DMV (Jun '09) Fri Newton 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jan 4 Pornflakes 86
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... Jan 4 Beauty QUEEN 5
News Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el... Dec 31 Dr Wu 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC