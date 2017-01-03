The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility

In January 2015, the city of Raleigh threatened to fine Five Points homeowner Gregg Stebben for renting out his guest quarters on Airbnb, jump-starting a slow-burning debate over if and how the city should regulate "short-term rentals." In October, after about two dozen proponents of the sharing economy pushed back against proposed regulations, the city council appointed a citizen task force to study the issue and report back with recommendations this month.

