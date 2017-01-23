Teaching the arts: Rosewood art in Raleigh
Rosewood Elementary School fourth-graders Nate Parrish, left, and David Sarmiento complete a painting project in Amy Kennedy's art class. The students worked with tempera paint on their drawings of a cardinal, the state bird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Hillary
|121
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|6 hr
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|6 hr
|Tiffany
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC