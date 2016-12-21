Special Report with Bret Baier '92 Was Cable's #3 News Show in 2016
" Fox News Channel dominated the top cable news shows watched in 2016, according to a ranking by The Wrap," reports Forbes . "The five most popular cable news shows aired on Fox News, with the O'Reilly Factor leading with an average of 3.29 million viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|22 hr
|blueplate
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sun
|dtbrown56
|85
|Some power restored to North Carolina's gov.-el...
|Dec 31
|Dr Wu
|3
|Dress For Success Celebrates Serving Its 10,000...
|Dec 30
|Sherman
|1
|Pat McCory lost by 10,000 votes, 300,000 Illega...
|Dec 28
|Taylor
|4
|Did RNC subliminally compare Trump to Christ?
|Dec 28
|RNC needs show re...
|2
|27 good looking male seeking female
|Dec 28
|Bad Guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC