South Carolina tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
Raleigh, N.C. a Unable to enjoy what was supposed to be a three-week vacation with her family in Iran, Nazanin Zinouri now worries about when and if she will be able to go home to South Carolina. Because Zinouri, 29, who has lived in the United States since August 2010 and works in Clemson, South Carolina, for a technology firm, calls the U.S. her home.
