Snow may threaten slippery travel in southern US as week concludes
A storm has the potential to deliver heavy snow, causing slippery travel along a 1,000-mile swath in the southern United States spanning Friday and Saturday. Arctic air will plunge into the Southern states by midweek and will lay the path for the winter storm to travel upon.
