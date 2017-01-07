Snow blankets Twin Counties
As a wintry mix of snow and frozen rain continues to fall over the Twin Counties, emergency officials urge residents to stay off roads unless absolutely necessary. Roads in Nash and Edgecombe counties were covered in snow.
