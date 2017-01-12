Show The World That You Will Protect Us'
Video stills show a Wake County, N.C. high school resource officer picking up a 15-year-old girl lifting her into the air and body slamming her onto the floor. According to reports, the girl, later identified as Jasmine Darwin reportedly suffered a concussion.
