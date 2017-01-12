Show The World That You Will Protect Us'

Show The World That You Will Protect Us'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Final Call

Video stills show a Wake County, N.C. high school resource officer picking up a 15-year-old girl lifting her into the air and body slamming her onto the floor. According to reports, the girl, later identified as Jasmine Darwin reportedly suffered a concussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas... Wed Pathetic Performance 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 10 Shantora 4
Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers Jan 9 The Last Warrior ... 1
News 185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ... Jan 9 Deplorable Infidel 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 8 Anonymous 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC