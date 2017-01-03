Shooting victim found at Raleigh gas ...

Shooting victim found at Raleigh gas station

39 min ago

Raleigh police said officers responded to an Exxon store near the intersection of New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue in connection with a reported gunshot wound just after 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs.

