Senior Games coming to Lincoln County

For the first time, Lincoln County will host its own local Senior Games, which are events, athletic and artistic, sanctioned by the North Carolina Senior Games - a statewide network of more than 50 local games that are held annually to qualify participants for state finals. Registration for Lincoln County Senior Games opens on Feb. 3 and ends March 3. The events will run from March 13 through May 16 throughout Lincoln County and are open to people 50 years and older.

