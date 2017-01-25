Senior Games coming to Lincoln County
For the first time, Lincoln County will host its own local Senior Games, which are events, athletic and artistic, sanctioned by the North Carolina Senior Games - a statewide network of more than 50 local games that are held annually to qualify participants for state finals. Registration for Lincoln County Senior Games opens on Feb. 3 and ends March 3. The events will run from March 13 through May 16 throughout Lincoln County and are open to people 50 years and older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Mrhyde
|88
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Blonde Coed
|21
|Gov. Cooper: 'This weather event is not over' R...
|Tue
|storms move north
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Hillary
|121
|U S Postal Service in North Raleigh is Americas...
|Jan 23
|Big Dog
|8
|Time to boycott hollywood and music entertainers
|Jan 23
|Tiffany
|2
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Jan 9
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC