Ripley Rand steps down as U.S. Attorney for Middle District of N.C.
Ripley Rand, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, submitted his resignation to President Barack Obama on Friday. Rand, a Democrat nominated to the post in 2011 by Obama, was the top federal prosecutor for criminal and civil matters in a 24-county district that spans from Durham west to Winston-Salem.
