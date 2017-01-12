Regional: Prez still sought, co-chairs application

Published: January 13, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: January 13, 2017 at 1:55 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: The North Carolina Center for Nonprofits has announced that it is still seeking the right candidate to fill the seat at the helm of their organization. RALEIGH, N.C. - The North Carolina Center for Nonprofits announced that it will extend its search for a new president, being unable to find the right candidate to fill the position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.