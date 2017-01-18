Redistricting and special election from representatives
Wayne County is part of N.C. House Districts 21, 4 and 10. The district lines, which have been deemed by a three-judge appellate panel as illegally racially gerrymandered, will not be redrawn yet because the U.S. Supreme Court put a temporary block on redrawing the lines as well as holding a special election in July The U.S. Supreme Court last week temporarily blocked a three-judge appellate panel decision to redraw 28 legislative districts in North Carolina. Wayne County is home in part to a few of those gerrymandered districts for which, had the lines been redrawn, each would have required special elections to determine representation.
