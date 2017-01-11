Raleigh's First Responders Want More Money, But the Mayor Wants Them to Wait
Raleigh Police Protective Association president Matt Cooper told the council that, in the past year, sixty-three sworn RPD officers - the police force has an authorized strength of eight hundred officers - had left the department, with about a quarter of them going to other law enforcement agencies, and half of those going to other agencies within the county. "Lack of pay, along with the belief that the city will not cross over to compensate us in the future, is a main factor in why officers are deciding to leave the Raleigh Police Department ," Cooper said.
