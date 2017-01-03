Raleigh Police, Firefighters Renew Calls For Raises

At the city's pre-budget public hearing on Tuesday night, police officers and firefighters renewed their calls for higher pay for first responders, telling city council that officers are leaving Raleigh for greener pastures in the county and elsewhere. Raleigh Police Protective Association president Matt Cooper told the council that eighty-six people had "left RPD," with sixty-three of those consisting of sworn officers; he also said that around twenty-five percent of those sworn officers went to other law enforcement agencies, and half of that number went to other municipalities within Wake County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.